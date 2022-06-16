A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
At least 135 teachers, aides charged with child sex crimes this year alone

Charges range from child pornography to raping students

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 16, 2022 at 4:50pm
(FOX NEWS) – At least 135 teachers and teachers’ aides have been arrested so far this year on child sex-related crimes in the U.S., ranging from child pornography to raping students.

An analysis conducted by Fox News Digital looked at local news stories week by week featuring arrests of teachers and teachers’ aides on child sex-related crimes in school districts across the country. Arrests that weren't publicized were not counted in the analysis, meaning the true number may well be higher.

The analysis found that at least 135 teachers and teachers’ aides have been arrested in 41 states between January 1 and May 13, which works out to about an arrest a day on average.

Read the full story ›

