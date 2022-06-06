LGBT defilement of the rainbow heralds the Antichrist

"Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall" (Proverbs 16:18).

Every authentic Christian (and Torah-faithful Jew) knows that the rainbow belongs to God, not the "gays." But how many realize that the hijacking of the rainbow by the LGBT movement is a leading sign of the imminency of the last days Antichrist kingdom? Cloaking itself in God's rainbow represents far more than just arrogant disregard for God's teachings in the Bible; it is living proof that Lucifer himself is the spiritual head of the triumphal "pride" celebrations taking place across the world this month.

Satan's obsession from the beginning has been to take God's throne for himself – and that is exactly what the "pride" movement represents. Indeed, the only glimpse the Bible gives us of what God's throne in Heaven actually looks like is the Apostle John's testimony in Revelation 4:3: "At once I was in the Spirit, and I saw a throne standing in heaven, with someone seated on it. The One seated there looked like jasper and carnelian, and a rainbow that gleamed like an emerald encircled the throne."

The rainbow signifies the presence and authority of God, which is why He chose that symbol to seal His covenant with mankind after Noah's flood. In His own words, He said:

"I have set My rainbow in the clouds, and it will be a sign of the covenant between Me and the earth. Whenever I form clouds over the earth and the rainbow appears in the clouds, I will remember My covenant between Me and you and every living creature of every kind. Never again will the waters become a flood to destroy all life" (Genesis 9:13-15).

What was the sin of Noah's generation that finally triggered God's wrath and unleashed the flood? The ancient Hebrew rabbis said it was humanity's choice to "compose … nuptial songs in honour of pederasty and bestiality," i.e., to accept and celebrate homosexual "marriage" (Talmud, Genesis Rabbah 26:5:4).

Importantly, God also warned that the next time humanity reaches that level of sin, He will sentence the people of the earth to destruction by fire. The incineration of Sodom and Gomorrah was a foretaste of that, as expressly stated in 2 Peter 2:6: "He condemned the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah to destruction, reducing them to ashes AS AN EXAMPLE of what is coming on the ungodly." Jude 1:7 adds, "In like manner, Sodom and Gomorrah and the cities around them, who indulged in sexual immorality and pursued strange flesh, are on display AS AN EXAMPLE of those who sustain the punishment of eternal fire." [Emphasis mine.]

Those verses are enough to prove that we are very close to triggering His wrath again, but there is more.

The parallel prophecies of the "Beginning of Sorrows" in the Olivet Discourse (Matthew 24, Luke 21 and Mark 13) and the "Four Horsemen" of Revelation 6 warn us that the Antichrist will falsely portray himself as the Messiah at first. For example, the second coming of Yeshua the true Messiah is identified with the white horse of Revelation 19:11-16:

"Then I saw heaven standing open, and there before me was a white horse. And its rider is called Faithful and True. With righteousness He judges and wages war. He has eyes like blazing fire, and many royal crowns on His head. He has a name written on Him that only He Himself knows. He is dressed in a robe dipped in blood, and His name is The Word of God … [and] the King of Kings and Lord of Lords."

John also testified about the Antichrist in Revelation 6:2, saying: "So I looked and saw a white horse, and its rider held a bow. And he was given a crown, and he rode out to overcome and conquer." In Revelation 13:7, John adds, "And it was given unto him to make war with the saints, and to overcome them: and power was given him over all kindreds, and tongues, and nations." This is a prophecy of the now-emerging Antichrist kingdom.

Take special note of the fact that God GIVES the Antichrist a crown (meaning the authority to conquer – as His instrument for testing and punishment of the world). But the Antichrist already held a bow. The English word translated "bow" here is the same word used for "rainbow" in the original Hebrew, first used in Genesis 9, establishing a precedent for how it should be interpreted thereafter. Thus, the Antichrist already has possession and use of the rainbow BEORE he is unveiled as the Antichrist. Further cementing the Antichrist/rainbow correlation is Revelation 11:8 which states that Jerusalem under the Antichrist will mystically be called "Sodom and Egypt," indicating in part that homosexuality and polytheism will largely define its culture.

There is only one other place in Scripture where the rainbow is addressed: Ezekiel 1:26-28: "Above the expanse … was the likeness of a throne … and on the throne high above was a figure like that of a man … and brilliant light surrounded Him … like that of a rainbow in a cloud on a rainy day. This was the appearance of the likeness of the glory of the LORD."

Of the Trinity, only Yeshua takes the form of a man, and He even called Himself "the son of man" in His earthly ministry. In the following chapters of Ezekiel He addressed the prophet by the same designation, "son of man," and assigned him the role of a Watchman on the Wall with the duty to warn the wicked of the consequences of their rebellion (see especially Ezekiel 3:17-21). Failure to do so puts the blame for their death upon the Watchman.

Biblically speaking, there is no greater form of national rebellion than the celebration of homosexuality, and, unfortunately, our society has perfected that rebellion in so-called "gay pride" parades. As Isaiah 3:9 summarizes: "The shew of their countenance doth witness against them; and they parade their sin as Sodom, they hide it not. Woe unto their soul! for they have rewarded evil unto themselves." That "reward" of God's anger is not just for the "Sodomites" themselves but everyone who celebrates them (Romans 1:18-32), in contrast to the Bible's example of "righteous" Lot who escaped God's wrath because he was "vexed in his spirit" about their corrupt culture and conduct (2 Peter 2:7).

The rainbow is your warning sign. If you condone, let alone celebrate, "gay pride," you choose the side of Lucifer against God and earn for yourself a share of the wrath to come. Moreover, even if you consider yourself righteous in believing the Bible about LGBT sins, failure to meet your Watchman duty to warn the wicked of these truths puts their blood on your hands.

From Genesis to Revelation the Bible shows that God does not mess around when it comes to this category of sin. Please remember that, and your duty to speak plain truth, whenever you see His rainbow being defiled.

Note: For more, read Dr. Lively's several books on this topic, including especially "The Petros Prophecy" and "Redeeming the Rainbow," which may be freely accessed in digital form HERE.

