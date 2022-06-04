Liz Cheney says Trump has caused 'personality cult' among Republicans

(FOX NEWS) – Republican Rep. Liz Cheney says her party is still divided on whether it is the party of former President Donald Trump or not.

Cheney, a representative from Wyoming, said in an interview that will air Sunday that there "is absolutely a cult of personality around Donald Trump" in her party, CBS News reported.

"We have too many people now in the Republican Party who are not taking their responsibilities seriously, and who have pledged their allegiance and loyalty to Donald Trump," she said in the interview, according to an excerpt.

Read the full story ›