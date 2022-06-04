A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
PoliticsHAIL TO THE CHIEF
Liz Cheney says Trump has caused 'personality cult' among Republicans

Faces tense re-election campaign against opponent

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 4, 2022 at 4:51pm
President Donald Trump addresses CPAC in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – Republican Rep. Liz Cheney says her party is still divided on whether it is the party of former President Donald Trump or not.

Cheney, a representative from Wyoming, said in an interview that will air Sunday that there "is absolutely a cult of personality around Donald Trump" in her party, CBS News reported.

"We have too many people now in the Republican Party who are not taking their responsibilities seriously, and who have pledged their allegiance and loyalty to Donald Trump," she said in the interview, according to an excerpt.

