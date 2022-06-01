A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Major newspaper column slams those turning to God after Texas shooting

Compares it to 'faith that allowed brutal enslavement'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 1, 2022 at 4:02pm
(Photo by Aliko Sunawang on Unsplash)

(FOX NEWS) -- L.A. Times opinion columnist LZ Granderson ripped Republicans who turn to faith in God during the aftermath of a tragedy like the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, claiming they sought a "return to the kind of faith that allowed brutal enslavement to be the law of the land for centuries."

"They clearly have a period in mind in which they believe God was happier with the direction of the country, but our history makes it impossible to pinpoint a date without looking racist. So they tend to talk in nostalgic Judeo-Christian generalities," Granderson surmised.

The author warned that the same practice of turning to God would be invoked at funerals: "As the first funerals for the 21 victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, are happening this week, starting with services for 10-year-olds Amerie Jo Garza and Maite Rodriguez, we’re going to be hearing a lot more of these generalities," he wrote.

