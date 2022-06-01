Major newspaper column slams those turning to God after Texas shooting

(FOX NEWS) -- L.A. Times opinion columnist LZ Granderson ripped Republicans who turn to faith in God during the aftermath of a tragedy like the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, claiming they sought a "return to the kind of faith that allowed brutal enslavement to be the law of the land for centuries."

"They clearly have a period in mind in which they believe God was happier with the direction of the country, but our history makes it impossible to pinpoint a date without looking racist. So they tend to talk in nostalgic Judeo-Christian generalities," Granderson surmised.

The author warned that the same practice of turning to God would be invoked at funerals: "As the first funerals for the 21 victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, are happening this week, starting with services for 10-year-olds Amerie Jo Garza and Maite Rodriguez, we’re going to be hearing a lot more of these generalities," he wrote.

