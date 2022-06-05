A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Mariah Carey sued for 'ripping off' classic Christmas tune

Singer seeks $20 million in damages for copyright infringement and misappropriation

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 5, 2022 at 4:01pm
Mariah Carey (Video screenshot)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Mariah Carey was sued on Friday over her 1994 Christmas classic "All I Want for Christmas Is You" by a songwriter who said he co-wrote a song with the same title five years earlier.

In a complaint filed in New Orleans federal court, Andy Stone is seeking at least $20 million in damages from Carey, her co-writer and Sony Music Entertainment for copyright infringement and misappropriation, among other claims.

Stone, who performs as Vince Vance with the country-pop band Vince Vance & the Valiants, accused the defendants of having illegally exploited his "popularity and unique style" and caused confusion by recording the newer song without his permission.

Read the full story ›

