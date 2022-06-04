Mass migration from blue states to red states

(THE BLAZE) – A new analysis of IRS data reveals the mass migration of Americans from blue states to red states and the significant ramifications as a result of the widespread resettlement.

Wirepoints – an Illinois-based economic research company – analyzed migration data released by the IRS for 2020. The Internal Revenue Service information divulged that not only was there a mass migration from red states to blue states, but the re-settlers took with them tremendous wealth from Democrat-controlled states to Republican ones.

The analysis of IRS data found that Florida attracted 624,000 new residents in 2020 and the state garnered more than $41.1 billion in Adjusted Gross Income (AGI). The Sunshine State gained $23.7 billion in net new taxable income in 2020 from the influx of new residents – an increase of 3.3% of the state’s total AGI compared to 2019.

