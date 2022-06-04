A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money U.S.AMERICA ON THE MOVE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Mass migration from blue states to red states

Florida enjoys influx of wealth, New York suffers severe financial losses

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 4, 2022 at 3:46pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE BLAZE) – A new analysis of IRS data reveals the mass migration of Americans from blue states to red states and the significant ramifications as a result of the widespread resettlement.

Wirepoints – an Illinois-based economic research company – analyzed migration data released by the IRS for 2020. The Internal Revenue Service information divulged that not only was there a mass migration from red states to blue states, but the re-settlers took with them tremendous wealth from Democrat-controlled states to Republican ones.

The analysis of IRS data found that Florida attracted 624,000 new residents in 2020 and the state garnered more than $41.1 billion in Adjusted Gross Income (AGI). The Sunshine State gained $23.7 billion in net new taxable income in 2020 from the influx of new residents – an increase of 3.3% of the state’s total AGI compared to 2019.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Nigeria following Pakistan's precedents for mob violence
India reopening 100 coal mines to meet demand for energy
McDonald's hires outside firm to conduct diversity, equity, inclusion assessment
Mass migration from blue states to red states
National gas prices have doubled since Biden took office
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×