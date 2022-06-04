A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
PoliticsTHE SWAMP
McCormick concedes to Oz in Pennsylvania Republican Senate primary

Described recount as 'largely complete'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 4, 2022 at 4:59pm
Mehmet Oz of 'The Dr. Oz Show' (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Candidate Dave McCormick conceded in the Republican primary election to Mehmet Oz on Friday evening. McCormick made the announcement while speaking to a group of supporters along with media as he described the recount as "largely complete."

He called Oz to congratulate him on Friday, and encouraged his supporters to back him in the upcoming November election against Democrat John Fetterman.

"It's now clear to me with the recount largely complete, that we have a nominee. And today I called Mehmet Oz to congratulate him on his victory. And I told him what I always said to you, that I will do my part to try to unite Republicans and Pennsylvanians behind his candidacy, behind his nomination for the Senate. It is so important for Pennsylvania, so important that we beat John Fetterman," McCormick said.

Read the full story ›

