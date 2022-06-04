A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
McDonald's hires outside firm to conduct diversity, equity, inclusion assessment

Move comes as lawsuits alleging discrimination, sexual harassment pile up

Published June 4, 2022 at 3:50pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(FOX BUSINESS) – McDonald's has tapped a third-party firm to conduct an assessment of its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. The move comes after SOC Investment Group urged the fast food chain's board of directors to conduct an audit analyzing "the adverse impact of McDonald's policies and practices on the civil rights of company stakeholders" and provide recommendations for improving its civil rights impact.

SOC emphasized that McDonald's should consider input from civil rights organizations, franchisees, corporate and franchise employees, suppliers and customers.

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, over 273 million shares voted in favor of the proposal at McDonald's annual meeting May 26, compared to approximately 217 million shares that voted against it.

Read the full story ›

