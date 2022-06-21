Mexican chief brags about plans to lobby Biden for superstate 'America'

Media reports reveal that the president of Mexico will be meeting with Joe Biden in Washington a few weeks from now, in order to lobby him for the idea of a superstate "America," that would encompass the Western Hemisphere.

"Submerging the U.S. in a hemispheric superstate – that sounds like the sort of plan Biden and company will like!" explained a report at Vdare.com.

The Gateway Pundit also cited the planned meeting, explaining Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a reporter:

"In July I'm going to see him [Biden] in the White House and I want to talk to him about the integration of all America [the Western Hemisphere]. My proposal is that, as the European Community was created and later became the European Union, we need to do the same in America."

TRENDING: 'The last 17 months. In one picture': Biden bike fall 'inspires' Americans

He continued, "But this means a change in policy, leaving behind confrontation, hate, threats, embargoes, meddling and instead choose brotherhood, for the Good Neighbor Policy."

The Gateway Pundit report noted the agenda comes on the heels of Obrador's decision to skip the recent Summit of the Americas conference in the U.S.

That focused on the crisis of illegal aliens facing Americans since Biden canceled President Trumps border-security policies.

The Pundit commented that Obrador wants to push for the integration of all the Western Hemisphere into one community similar to the European Union.

Should the U.S. be part of a 'superstate' in the Western Hemisphere? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 5% (1 Votes) 95% (20 Votes)

"That way all citizens will be able to freely travel between the failed states, the s--------, the developing nations and the United States and Canada," the article commented. "You know that since this further weakens the U.S., Joe Biden and his handlers will be all over this."

Obrador's decision against attending the Americas summit was later described by American politicians as blackmail.

At the Statesman, a report explained Sen. Bob Menendez, a Democrat and chief of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Obrador was siding with "dictators and despots" for insisting that Biden invite Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Lacking that invitation, Obrador said, he would skip the meeting too.

"I think that President López Obrador basically tried to blackmail President Biden into insisting that countries that are not democratic – countries like Venezuela, Cuba, Daniel Ortegas’ Nicaragua, that are dictators and despots – should have been invited to the summit,” Menendez told MSNBC.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!