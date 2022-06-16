Mike Lindell says Walmart has dropped My Pillow

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell claimed Thursday that Walmart had discontinued his company's namesake product.

In a Facebook Live video, Lindell told his followers that Walmart informed him it would stop carrying his product.

"Walmart says, 'Yeah, we're going to be discontinuing you,'" he explained.

A spokesperson for Walmart told the Washington Examiner, "While we are no longer carrying them in stores, My Pillow products continue to be available on Walmart.com."

