A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money PoliticsFINANCIAL FALLOUT
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Mike Lindell says Walmart has dropped My Pillow

'Shame on you'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 16, 2022 at 5:17pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell claimed Thursday that Walmart had discontinued his company's namesake product.

In a Facebook Live video, Lindell told his followers that Walmart informed him it would stop carrying his product.
"Walmart says, 'Yeah, we're going to be discontinuing you,'" he explained.

A spokesperson for Walmart told the Washington Examiner, "While we are no longer carrying them in stores, My Pillow products continue to be available on Walmart.com."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Not even CNN could spin Biden's latest poll numbers as anything but a disaster
DNC reschedules Harris dinner over lack of ticket sales
FBI investigates U.S.-made chips in Russian tanks
Egypt, Israel sign deal to increase gas exports to European Union
North Korea is fighting another disease outbreak
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×