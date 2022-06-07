MSNBC flops in May: Smallest monthly audience since 1999

(FOX NEWS) -- MSNBC finished May with its smallest monthly audience among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54 since November 1999, and its lowest-rated month among the demo in primetime since May 2004, as Rachel Maddow’s reduced schedule continues to harm the network.
"Record-low ratings going back to 1999 is almost always a bad sign seeing as how they were then a fledgling network and far less ubiquitous in our bodypolitic," NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck told Fox News Digital about MSNBC, which launched in 1996.
Houck believes that nowadays, liberals have a multiple options when looking to "be spoon-fed their talking points" but MSNBC honchos "need to figure something out unless NBCUniversal is content with perpetually rearranging deck chairs on their version of The Titanic."