Music star holds Jewish wedding to 23 brides in latest video

(YNET NEWS) -- As part of the surprise drop for his new album “Honestly, Nevermind,” Canadian Jewish musician Drake released a music video for his new song, “Falling Back,” that features him as the groom in a wedding officiated by an Orthodox rabbi in a black hat.

There’s nothing orthodox (or safe for work) about the wedding itself, though, which features 23 brides.

That punchline isn’t revealed until a few minutes into the video, when the rabbi officiating the wedding ceremony, which takes place under a white floral chuppah, asks the bride, “Do you commit yourself to being a good wife, according to our values and traditions?”

Read the full story ›