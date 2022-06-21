A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith World
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Music star holds Jewish wedding to 23 brides in latest video

Rapper drops surprise new album, playing a groom about to marry almost 2 dozen gals

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 20, 2022 at 10:30pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
23 Jewish brides marry rapper Drake in a video released in June 2022. (Video screenshot)

23 brides marry Jewish rapper Drake in a video released in June 2022. (Video screenshot)

(YNET NEWS) -- As part of the surprise drop for his new album “Honestly, Nevermind,” Canadian Jewish musician Drake released a music video for his new song, “Falling Back,” that features him as the groom in a wedding officiated by an Orthodox rabbi in a black hat.

There’s nothing orthodox (or safe for work) about the wedding itself, though, which features 23 brides.

That punchline isn’t revealed until a few minutes into the video, when the rabbi officiating the wedding ceremony, which takes place under a white floral chuppah, asks the bride, “Do you commit yourself to being a good wife, according to our values and traditions?”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Music star holds Jewish wedding to 23 brides in latest video
Israeli lawmakers to dissolve government, hold new elections
Top vehicle maker testing trucks with hydrogen-powered fuel cells
People 'incredibly good' at catching liars 'on the spot' do these 6 things
Pope Francis resigning? Catholics wait with bated breath as rumors swirl
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×