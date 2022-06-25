A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
PoliticsCRIME AND PUNISHMENT
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Nancy Pelosi's husband charged with DUI causing injury, faces up to year in jail

Other potential penalties include probation, suspension of driver's license

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 25, 2022 at 4:55pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(JUST THE NEWS) – Authorities have charged Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, with DUI causing injury, Napa County case records show. He also faces a charge of driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher.

Both misdemeanor counts were filed on Thursday after Pelosi, 82, was arrested in May for allegedly driving under the influence near near Yountville, California. If found guilty, Pelosi faces a minimum of 5 days in jail, with a maximum of one year in jail, according to Wallin & Klarich.

Other potential penalties include probation for three to five years and the suspension of his driver's license for up to three years upon, according to Shouse Law.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Governor shuts down false claims about abortion now being banned nationwide
Nancy Pelosi's husband charged with DUI causing injury, faces up to year in jail
Biden legacy in bull's-eye 'on hour one, day one'
Biden busy with 'non-solutions' as Americans face exploding energy costs
DHS warns of far-left, pro-abortion domestic terrorism
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×