MoneyON WALL STREET
Nasdaq rises slightly to start week, shaking off jump in bond yields

Investor sentiment gets boost after Beijing rolls back some COVID restrictions

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 6, 2022 at 4:10pm
(Image by David Vives from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- Stocks moved slightly higher on Monday as Wall Street tried to rebound from a losing week and navigated a jump in Treasury yields.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4%, and the S&P 500 gained 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average perked up 15 points, or less than 0.1%. The Dow was up more than 300 points earlier in the session, but the market gave up some of its gains as the day progressed and the 10-year Treasury yield pushed above 3%.

Investor sentiment got a boost after Beijing rolled back some Covid-related restrictions. Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese regulators are wrapping up their investigations into ride-hailing giant Didi — potentially signaling that the country’s crackdown on its tech sector may be coming to an end.

Read the full story ›

