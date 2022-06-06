Nasdaq rises slightly to start week, shaking off jump in bond yields

(CNBC) -- Stocks moved slightly higher on Monday as Wall Street tried to rebound from a losing week and navigated a jump in Treasury yields.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4%, and the S&P 500 gained 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average perked up 15 points, or less than 0.1%. The Dow was up more than 300 points earlier in the session, but the market gave up some of its gains as the day progressed and the 10-year Treasury yield pushed above 3%.

Investor sentiment got a boost after Beijing rolled back some Covid-related restrictions. Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese regulators are wrapping up their investigations into ride-hailing giant Didi — potentially signaling that the country’s crackdown on its tech sector may be coming to an end.

Read the full story ›