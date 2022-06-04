National gas prices have doubled since Biden took office

(FOX BUSINESS) – Since Biden took office in January 2021, the price for a gallon of gas has doubled.

On Jan. 20, 2021, the average price for a gallon of gas nationwide was approximately $2.39. As of Saturday, the price for a gallon of gas has skyrocketed to $4.81, up five cents from Friday, according to AAA.

The White House this week cheered an OPEC decision to boost supply and has tapped the Strategic Petroleum Reserve while criticizing U.S. energy companies for not increasing production.

