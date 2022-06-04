A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyHAIL TO THE CHIEF
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

National gas prices have doubled since Biden took office

Administration denies its policies are contributing to inflation surge

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 4, 2022 at 3:43pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX BUSINESS) – Since Biden took office in January 2021, the price for a gallon of gas has doubled.

On Jan. 20, 2021, the average price for a gallon of gas nationwide was approximately $2.39. As of Saturday, the price for a gallon of gas has skyrocketed to $4.81, up five cents from Friday, according to AAA.

The White House this week cheered an OPEC decision to boost supply and has tapped the Strategic Petroleum Reserve while criticizing U.S. energy companies for not increasing production.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Nigeria following Pakistan's precedents for mob violence
India reopening 100 coal mines to meet demand for energy
McDonald's hires outside firm to conduct diversity, equity, inclusion assessment
Mass migration from blue states to red states
National gas prices have doubled since Biden took office
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×