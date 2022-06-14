A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Nearly 200 campus cancel-culture incidents documented in 2021-22 schoolyear

112 speakers, signs, statues and other targets completely nixed

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 14, 2022 at 7:18pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- There have been 112 speakers, signs, statues and other targets completely canceled on campus during the last academic year, and another 74 attempted cancelations, according to The College Fix’s Campus Cancel Culture Database, which tracks such incidents.

That amounts to a total of 186 campus cancel culture incidents from June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022. Put another way, there have been almost four campus cancel incidents per week over the past school year.

“For people who claim that cancel culture is a made up right-wing phenomenon, I invite them to scroll through page after page after page of our Campus Cancel Culture Database,” said Jennifer Kabbany, editor in chief of The College Fix.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







