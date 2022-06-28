A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith WorldTHE REST OF THE STORY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

New book teaches Christians how and why to keep Sabbath according to Torah

'Isaiah describes Shabbat as playing a major role in the end-of-days'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 28, 2022 at 6:17pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by tali brikk from Pixabay)

(Image by tali brikk from Pixabay)

(ISRAEL365NEWS) -- One of the great divides between Jews and Christians has been Shabbat. Still, a new book puts the Sabbath into a prophetic context, emphasizing the need for coming together in a “redemptive history” based around Shabbat.

For over two decades, David Nekrutman has been building bridges between Israel-loving Christians and Jews.

“I’ve never heard Christians speak of the end-of-times in a positive way,” Nekrutman explained. “It’s usually focused on armageddon. But Isaiah, one of the prophets who is widely cited by the Christians, describes Shabbat as playing a major role in the end-of-days.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'God, what have I done?': Man says 'avalanche' of de-transitioners coming
New book teaches Christians how and why to keep Sabbath according to Torah
'Simply ignore': Military expert sounds alarm on Pentagon's abortion stance
'They were suffering': 50 migrants dead after trapped in tractor-trailer in Texas
Dow falls nearly 500 points as bear-market bounce loses steam
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×