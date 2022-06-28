New book teaches Christians how and why to keep Sabbath according to Torah

(ISRAEL365NEWS) -- One of the great divides between Jews and Christians has been Shabbat. Still, a new book puts the Sabbath into a prophetic context, emphasizing the need for coming together in a “redemptive history” based around Shabbat.

For over two decades, David Nekrutman has been building bridges between Israel-loving Christians and Jews.

“I’ve never heard Christians speak of the end-of-times in a positive way,” Nekrutman explained. “It’s usually focused on armageddon. But Isaiah, one of the prophets who is widely cited by the Christians, describes Shabbat as playing a major role in the end-of-days.”

Read the full story ›