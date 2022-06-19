New electioneering strategy announced by group that handed out Zuckerbucks

No Bidenflation here.

It's well-known that Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, handed over some $420 million to various organizations that then gave it to American elections officials around the U.S. during the 2020 president election.

It was supposed to be helping them cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, but actually many used it for things like get-out-the-work campaigns in Democrat districts.

A subsequent analysis confirmed the money was used it a politically biased fashion, and that likely changed the 2020 race results from President Trump to Joe Biden.

But that campaign apparently is getting cheaper, not higher, like food, gas, housing and taxes under Biden.

A report at National Pulse said the Center for Tech and Civil Life, which distributed hundreds of millions of so-called Zuckerbucks during 2020, has launched a new $80 million initiative for coming elections.

"Under the leadership of Tiana Epps-Johnson, the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) overruled local election officials and increase turnout in almost exclusively Democratic districts through mail-in voting in 2020," the report said. "Proving the partisan conflict of interest, the CTCL supported many election offices’ shifts to vote-by-mail and allegedly accessed mail-in ballots ahead of the election using funds from the Facebook founder’s Chan Zuckerberg Initiative."

Analysts have confirmed the pro-Democrat bias in Zuckerberg's spending.

The Pulse continued, "Though the group purports to be nonpartisan, following several exposés into the group’s left-wing bias, the CTCL appears to be launching a new $80 million initiative to extend its influence over America’s election departments."

The new "U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence" has been announced as a "nonpartisan collaborative that is bringing together election officials, designers, technologists, and other experts to help local election departments improve operations, develop a set of shared standards and values, and obtain access to best-in-class resources to run successful elections."

The group's website offers no specificity about its operations.

But it says local election officials can apply, and then get money.

"During the first year of the program, we’re identifying local election departments who want to join the Alliance and serve as a support system for each other and for other election departments across the country. These offices will be recognized as U.S. Centers for Election Excellence," the site explains.

"Centers will participate in co-creating values and standards of election excellence which will be rolled out to jurisdictions nationwide, uplifting and advancing the profession of election administration in the years to come," the explanation says.

And then there's the $80 million being sent "in the next five years" to election officials.

The report explained, "The CTCL is working with six additional partners on the venture including the Center for Civic Design and the Center for Secure and Modern Elections (CSME)."

Multiple groups in the strategy appear to have strong partisan links.

The actions by CTCL during the 2020 election have prompted many states to ban private funding of election operations over the clear bias that could be involved.

