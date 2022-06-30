A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Faith Health Money Politics U.S. World
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

New York officials demand Google censor information about crisis pregnancy centers

They complain organizations 'do not provide abortion'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 30, 2022 at 11:24am
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation

The office of Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James demanded in a Tuesday letter that Google exclude crisis pregnancy centers from search results about abortion.

“A search through Google Maps seeking ‘abortion’ and a location will provide a local listing of both those health care providers who offer abortion services and organizations that do not provide abortion care,” Darsana Srinivasan wrote.

James claimed that Google had been previously informed about inclusion of crisis pregnancy centers and demanded the company address what she called “misinformation” in a Wednesday release.

TRENDING: Elon Musk refuses to respond after mom tweets Happy Birthday wish: Is something wrong?

“Indeed, those latter organizations known as ‘crisis pregnancy centers’ (CPCs) are not health care providers and will not provide abortion counseling or abortion referrals,” the letter from Srinivasan said. “CPCs exist solely to intercept and dissuade pregnant people from making fully informed decisions about their healthcare such as the choice to obtain an abortion.”

“New Yorkers, and others traveling to the state, should trust that Google Maps will provide accurate information and direct them to real and safe care,” James said. “My office will do whatever is necessary to work with Google to make these changes and ensure that people can locate the reproductive health care facilities that they need.”

Should Google censor information about crisis pregnancy centers?

The New York Attorney General’s Office and Alphabet, Google’s parent company, did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Marvel Comics to introduce new 'gay Spider-Man' variant in upcoming series
Last World War II Metal of Honor recipient dies at 98
Anchovies are reportedly raining from the sky across major city
Independence Day firework shows being canceled thanks to Biden crises
Churches across U.S. build tiny home villages amid worsening affordability crisis
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×