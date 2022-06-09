A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
NFL coach forced to apologize for telling the truth

Washington Commanders' coach sorry for comparing Jan 6 rioting to Black Lives Matter

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 8, 2022 at 8:41pm
(THE BLAZE) -- The defensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders professional football team apologized for his "irresponsible and negligent" comments comparing Black Lives Matter rioting to that on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol.

Jack Del Rio issued the apology via a statement on his Twitter account.

"I made comments earlier in referencing the attack that took place on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021. Referencing that situation as a dust-up was irresponsible and negligent and I am sorry," wrote Del Rio.

