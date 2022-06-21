North Carolina Democrats approve rabidly anti-Israel platform

(ISRAEL365NEWS) -- The North Carolina Democratic Party concluded its convention on Saturday by passing a rabidly anti-Israel platform. The Democrats’ platform resolution states that the anti-Israel resolutions are a part of the US’s “obligation to uphold and promote human rights around the world.” It cites similar positions taken by Amnesty International, B’Tselem, Human Rights Watch, and Yesh Din. Though all of these organizations claim to serve humanitarian purposes, they all have a history of extreme anti-Israel bias and only report alleged Israeli offenses while refusing to report Palestinian humanitarian abuses.

The resolution claims Israel is an “apartheid state. This claim has been credibly refuted as many times as it has been made.

Apartheid was a system of institutionalized racial oppression in South Africa and southwest Africa from 1948 until the early 1990s. This system denied non-white South Africans fundamental human rights, such as the right to vote. Apartheid ensured that South Africa was dominated politically, socially, and economically by the nation’s minority white population. Public facilities were segregated by race.

