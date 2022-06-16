Not even CNN could spin Biden's latest poll numbers as anything but a disaster

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

President Joe Biden faces “awful” poll numbers for the upcoming midterm elections which could be devastating for Democrats’ hopes, CNN’s senior data reporter told host Anderson Cooper Tuesday evening.

“I compare it to Carter at this point in his presidency,” Harry Enten told Cooper on “Anderson Cooper 360.” “Look at the disapproval rating Joe Biden has on inflation right now. It’s over 70%. Carter was not even there at this point in mid-1978.”

TRENDING: Woman and dog cling to tree in swift canal for 18 hours until help arrives: 'She was about to give up'

Enten pointed to polling data from ABC News/Ispos showing Biden had a 71% disapproval rating for handling inflation compared to what Enten claimed was Carter’s 66% disapproval rating in 1978.

“When you’re doing worse than Jimmy Carter’s doing in the minds of Americans on inflation, you know they’re holding you responsible for the conditions that are currently on the ground that are hurting Americans in their pocketbooks,” Enten said.

Enten noted that monthly consumer sentiment was the worst since the University of Michigan began tracking it in 1952, with 1980 posting the second and third worst measurements.

WATCH:

The Consumer Price Index increased by 8.6% year-over-year in May, the highest since 1981, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The average price for a gallon of gas is over $5, AAA reported.

“On the generic congressional ballot, we’re going back to 1938, this is the best – I repeat – the best Republican position on the generic congressional ballot basically of all time at this point in a midterm cycle,” Enten said. “And if you look at any other ones that are anywhere close, 2010, 1998, 2002, who won in those midterms? All of them resulted in Republican majorities.”

The White House did not respond immediately to a request for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!