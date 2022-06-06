A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Nuclear war is coming': Putin's mouthpiece threatens 'World War 3'

'The West don't understand what happens next'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 5, 2022 at 8:45pm
An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, equipped with a test reentry vehicle, is launched during an operational test at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, Feb. 25, 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kyla Gifford)

(LONDON EXPRESS) -- Russian political scientist Sergey Mikheyev used Russia's state-controlled TV to send a nuclear warning to the West. Speaking on Russia’s Channel 1, he threatened that the weapons that keep reaching Ukraine will see the war in Ukraine escalate into WW3. “The nuclear war is coming”, he added after warning “[the West] don’t understand what happens next”.

Speaking live on Russian state TV, Mr Mikheyev said: “[The West] talk about how many more weapons are being sent and how frightening these weapons are.

“They don’t understand what happens next.

Read the full story ›

