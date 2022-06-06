'Nuclear war is coming': Putin's mouthpiece threatens 'World War 3'

(LONDON EXPRESS) -- Russian political scientist Sergey Mikheyev used Russia's state-controlled TV to send a nuclear warning to the West. Speaking on Russia’s Channel 1, he threatened that the weapons that keep reaching Ukraine will see the war in Ukraine escalate into WW3. “The nuclear war is coming”, he added after warning “[the West] don’t understand what happens next”.

Speaking live on Russian state TV, Mr Mikheyev said: “[The West] talk about how many more weapons are being sent and how frightening these weapons are.

“They don’t understand what happens next.

Read the full story ›