NYC mayor: Drag queens 'core to what our city embraces'

A city councilwoman's threat to remove funding for any public school that hosts a "Drag Queen Story Hour" drew a reaction from New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Echoing Nancy Pelosi and other public officials, Adams said the displays of sexual deviation in front of children reflect the city's values.

"Drag storytellers, and the libraries and schools that support them, are advancing a love of diversity, personal expression, and literacy that is core to what our city embraces," the mayor wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

A group incorporated as Drag Queen Story Hour NYC has received a total of $207,000 in taxpayer funds since 2018 from the city and state, the New York Post reported.

New York City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino, a Republican, told the Post she is "considering pulling funding to any school in my district that is implementing Drag Queen Story Hour."

"We are taking hundreds of thousands of dollars out of the pockets of hardworking New York taxpayers ... to fund a program teaching little children about their gender fluidity? Not. On. My. Watch," she said.

She tweeted Thursday it's "not 'hate speech' to say drag queens don't belong in schools. I make zero apologies for that."

Adams said on Twitter that at "a time when our LGBTQ+ communities are under increased attack across this country, we must use our education system to educate."

"The goal is not only for our children to be academically smart, but also emotionally intelligent," the mayor said.

Meanwhile, Nancy Pelosi made a surprise appearance on RuPaul’s "Drag Race All Stars" reality show.

“My honor to be here, to say to all of you how we proud we are of you,” the House speaker said June 13. "Thank you for the joy and beauty you bring to the world.

"Your freedom of expression of yourselves in drag is what America is all about."

On Wednesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said during an event in Lansing that "drag queens make everything better" and there should be "a drag queen for every school."

On Twitter this week, a video recirculated of a popular drag queen known as "Kitty Demure" issuing a stark warning to parents.

Children should not be present at a drag show simply because "a drag queen performs in a night club for adults – there is a lot of filth that goes on, a lot of sexual stuff that goes on."

"What in the h*** has a drag queen ever done to make you have so much respect for them, and admire them so much, other than put on makeup and jump on the floor and writhe around and do sexual things on stage?" DeMure asks.

"I have no idea why you would want that to influence your child. Would you want a porn star or a stripper to influence your child? It makes no sense at all."

See Kitty DeMure's message for parents:

Drag queen speaks out against events with children “I have no idea why you would want [drag queens] to influence a child” pic.twitter.com/rz2mce7mpd — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) June 17, 2022

At a "family friendly" drag show in New Jersey, a minor stuffed cash in the bra of a drag queen:

A bakery in NJ hosted a “family-friendly” drag show for all ages. Children hand money to the drag queen who also gets cash stuffed into his bra including from someone who appears to be a minor. pic.twitter.com/gHrAYeL5sB — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 14, 2022

A drag queen dances for children at a club in Dallas, Texas:

Drag Queen dances for children in Dallas, Texas. pic.twitter.com/uqoFWZMFAT — Isabella Riley (@isabellarileyus) June 4, 2022

