A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Front Page U.S.WND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

NYC mayor: Drag queens 'core to what our city embraces'

'Advancing a love of diversity, personal expression, and literacy'

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published June 18, 2022 at 5:18pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

A city councilwoman's threat to remove funding for any public school that hosts a "Drag Queen Story Hour" drew a reaction from New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Echoing Nancy Pelosi and other public officials, Adams said the displays of sexual deviation in front of children reflect the city's values.

"Drag storytellers, and the libraries and schools that support them, are advancing a love of diversity, personal expression, and literacy that is core to what our city embraces," the mayor wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

A group incorporated as Drag Queen Story Hour NYC has received a total of $207,000 in taxpayer funds since 2018 from the city and state, the New York Post reported.

TRENDING: Are you ready for it? Really?

New York City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino, a Republican, told the Post she is "considering pulling funding to any school in my district that is implementing Drag Queen Story Hour."

"We are taking hundreds of thousands of dollars out of the pockets of hardworking New York taxpayers ... to fund a program teaching little children about their gender fluidity? Not. On. My. Watch," she said.

She tweeted Thursday it's "not 'hate speech' to say drag queens don't belong in schools. I make zero apologies for that."

Adams said on Twitter that at "a time when our LGBTQ+ communities are under increased attack across this country, we must use our education system to educate."

Do drag queens advance "a love of diversity, personal expression and literacy"?

"The goal is not only for our children to be academically smart, but also emotionally intelligent," the mayor said.

Meanwhile, Nancy Pelosi made a surprise appearance on RuPaul’s "Drag Race All Stars" reality show.

“My honor to be here, to say to all of you how we proud we are of you,” the House speaker said June 13. "Thank you for the joy and beauty you bring to the world.

"Your freedom of expression of yourselves in drag is what America is all about."

On Wednesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said during an event in Lansing that "drag queens make everything better" and there should be "a drag queen for every school."

On Twitter this week, a video recirculated of a popular drag queen known as "Kitty Demure" issuing a stark warning to parents.

Children should not be present at a drag show simply because "a drag queen performs in a night club for adults – there is a lot of filth that goes on, a lot of sexual stuff that goes on."

"What in the h*** has a drag queen ever done to make you have so much respect for them, and admire them so much, other than put on makeup and jump on the floor and writhe around and do sexual things on stage?" DeMure asks.

"I have no idea why you would want that to influence your child. Would you want a porn star or a stripper to influence your child? It makes no sense at all."

See Kitty DeMure's message for parents:

At a "family friendly" drag show in New Jersey, a minor stuffed cash in the bra of a drag queen:

A drag queen dances for children at a club in Dallas, Texas:

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

If you like WND, get the news that matters most delivered directly to your inbox – for FREE!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Art Moore
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







NYC mayor: Drag queens 'core to what our city embraces'
Congresswoman: Open border allowing 'terrorist chemical attack'
Merrick Garland urged to act as abortion activists threaten 'revenge'
Sotomayor defends Clarence Thomas: 'He cares deeply'
Only 28% of independents would vote for Biden over Trump
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×