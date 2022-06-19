One ancient Bible word driving today's insanity?

Millions of Americans and people across the world have awakened in recent years to the extreme uncertainty and confusion in everyday life, as turmoil on all fronts accelerates at a seemingly exponential rate.

There's astonishing disagreement on the very basics of our existence, from the origin of life on Planet Earth, to what should be taught to schoolchildren, including brand-new assertions over the sex of an individual once he or she emerges from the womb.

Now, an author who focuses on the hidden content of the Bible says there's a spiritual reason behind much of the confusion and disorder on the most basic matters.

"Today's society can be summed up in the single word of 'confusion,'" says Joe Kovacs, author of the new book, "Reaching God Speed: Unlocking the Secret Broadcast Revealing the Mystery of Everything."

TRENDING: How to be a strong woman

"And that confusion is encapsulated in the biblical term 'Babylon,' which means 'confusion.'"

Kovacs says there are obvious examples that demonstrate the confusion that has even corrupted the modern scientific realm.

"Scientists agree that there is no such thing as spontaneous generation, life coming from non-living, inanimate objects. And yet at the same time, many try to convince everyone that all the life we have on this planet actually came from non-living matter, some lifeless, mindless cosmic flatulence that somehow created all the life we see. This is confusion."

"When all these so-called smart people including an incoming justice on the Supreme Court can't define what a 'woman' is, even though she herself is a woman, this is confusion."

Kovacs says the confusion has become so pervasive, it's even affecting the speech patterns of younger generations.

"Just listen to the way countless Millennials and teenagers talk today. It's full of uptalk," explains Kovacs. "Almost every statement from many young people can sound like a question, ending with a high-rising inflection, as if they're confused and unsure about everything.

"So someone who should sound assertive about something very basic can now sound extremely uncertain. A statement such as, 'We're unveiling a new product – it will debut by the end of next week,' has turned into: 'We're unveiling a new product? It will debut? By the end of next week?'"

"Babylon, therefore, is not just some ancient place where God confused the languages. It is this spiritual state of mind, this complete confusion and uncertainty about who we are, where we came from, how we're supposed to be acting, and where we're going."

The author says Scripture mentions this unknowing lack of certainty as an important reason many people are not being saved by God.

"My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge. ... Because you have forgotten the law of your God, I also will forget your children" (Hosea 4:6 NKJV).

He notes the book of Revelation is filled with end-time references to Babylon, because the name refers to more than just ancient historical kingdoms in the Old Testament.

"On the spiritual or allegorical level, Jesus commands all of us to 'Come out of her, my people' (Revelation 18:4 KJV) with the 'her' referring to Babylon. We're told that in order to be saved, we all have to exit this state of confusion of Babylon that has permeated every aspect of today's wicked society. The world system of confusion prompting us to rebel against our Creator is the Babylon of today.

"Thankfully, there is a way by which we can all come out of the confusion, get back to reality and eventually enter into eternal life. 'The Way' is named Jesus, whose name means salvation" (John 14:6 KJV).

(Note: 'Reaching God Speed' is now an audiobook! Also, due to extraordinary demand, Amazon has temporarily sold out of hardcover editions of this book, but paperbacks are still available. Meanwhile, hardcover versions may still be available through other booksellers, including Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, and ConservativeReaders.)

Endorsed by Chuck Norris and other Christian champions, "Reaching God Speed" is nothing short of a breakthrough work, as it probes God's hidden messages embedded in popular movies, hit songs from (Adele and the Beatles to Frank Sinatra and Led Zeppelin), the stories we tell our children, everyday phrases we all say, historic news events, famous commercial campaigns, nature itself, and typical life activities such as such as inhaling every breath you take, sleeping, waking up and many more.

It features a myriad of stunning biblical revelations, as the book:

Solves with clarity three of the greatest mysteries in Scripture, unveiling the surprisingly simple meaning of "the beast," "the number of the beast" and "the mark of the beast"

Easily explains how God embeds hidden messages forecasting the future in the physical, historical events recorded in Scripture

Examines the miracle of turning water into wine at a wedding, revealing why this famous event took place "on the third day," why water was poured into six large containers, and why its instant transformation into the most perfect wine has a sublime meaning that goes far beyond what anyone has ever discussed

Unwraps the secret messages concerning the human birth of God, including the spirit significance of Jesus in a manger, the real reason the shepherds "returned," and the never-trumpeted, majestic picture the entire story depicts for your own glorious future

Unmasks the miracle of the blind man healed by washing mud off his eyes. Clue: There's something intriguing about the mud that becomes obvious when we connect the dots in Scripture

Reveals the incredible reason the Bible constantly mentions "three days" in both the Old and New Testaments. It goes far beyond the time Jesus spent in the heart of the earth.

Unveils the sublime, additional meanings emanating from "Let there be light" and "In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth." There's much more to the beginning than you've ever imagined.

Illuminates the reason the darkness of night will ultimately be eliminated, and only never-ending light will exist

Broadcasts the never-before-trumpeted meaning of the Exodus out of Egypt. The ancient event in the days of Moses is actually a picture of something tremendous and glorious that's still to come in your future

Explains the incredible meaning behind serpents crawling on their bellies

Dishes the astounding secret behind the Second Passover, and the fantastic future it holds for billions of people

Investigates the double meaning concerning "Doubting Thomas," and the stunning good news it contains for everyone who's ever doubted God or any Bible story

Announces the unheard, spirit meaning regarding raising children

Shines the light on why ancient Egyptians were paralyzed with three straight days of darkness, while God's people in Goshen had light in their dwellings

Illuminates the surprising and inspiring meaning of a "darkness that can be felt" (Hint: it's something you can do right this second)

Explains what Jesus specifically meant by "outer darkness"

Clearly reveals why the Bible repeatedly mentions pagan peoples such as Canaanites, Amorites, Hittites, Girgashites, Jebusites and Hivites. It goes far beyond these ancient tribes with tough-to-pronounce names, as it actually refers to certain people alive today with whom you deal every day

Tells why Scripture so often talks about thorns and thistles. They're far more than just sharp prickers growing in your garden

Explores the untold meaning of the conflict between David and Goliath: it has gigantic significance that Sunday-school teachers seem to have missed

Fishes out astonishing secret messages God has embedded in the famous story of Jonah being swallowed by a great fish. The scales will finally fall off your eyes when you finally see what you've been missing. Plus hundreds more ...

The book rocketed to the #1 position in several Amazon categories both before and since its official release.

"Reaching God Speed" is available now on Amazon and other booksellers, and you can learn much more information at ReachingGodSpeed.com.

Those wishing to contact or interview Joe Kovacs can email him here.

RELATED STORIES:

God revealing your future through one thing that happens every day

End-time alert: Why does Jesus say 'no flesh would be saved'?

'The Terminators': Battle over birthing (and killing) kids has extra dimension

Secrets of Sodom and Gomorrah unearthed, including pillar of salt

Is vicious attack on Bible hero a violent assault against God?

Now hear this! Hot new book unsealing Bible mysteries becomes 'free' audiobook

'You can't unsee it!': Mind-blowing double and triple meaning in 1 resurrection verse

'Bursting with new life': Concealed parts of original Passover reveal fresh meaning

Lost in translation: Inspiring Bible proverb gets fresh examination

Most famous verse in the Bible is 'misunderstood by millions'

Does one intriguing line from 'Star Wars' telegraph God's purpose for humanity?

Is Russia-Ukraine war sending a repeated message from God?

Revealed: The astonishing reason the Bible keeps mentioning 'trees'

Major newspaper in Israel probes 'dilemma' on crucifixion of Jesus

The gospels say Jesus crucified in Jerusalem: Why does Revelation say Sodom and Egypt?

'I've fallen, and I can't get up!': Is God hidden in commercials?

The ultimate lockdown plan: 'What if COVID was only the opening act?'

Billions of people act out God's message each night and morning in their own bed

'Inspiring and eye-opening': Sparkling acclaim for breakthrough book unlocking Bible secrets

Mystery of Jesus writing in the dust: Hundreds of prophecies 'unsealed'

Is every single word we speak packing a hidden message from God Himself?

Incredible hidden Bible messages embedded in countless hit songs

'Breathtaking' Bible secret hidden in every breath you take

Unveiled: Incredible secrets of the birth of Jesus come to life

Exciting new book unlocking Bible mysteries rockets to #1

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

If you like WND, get the news that matters most delivered directly to your inbox – for FREE!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!