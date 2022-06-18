A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Parents react as school board votes on punishments for student 'malicious misgendering'

'Compelling them to speech'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 18, 2022 at 3:12pm
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(FOX NEWS) – The Fairfax County School Board in Virginia approved changes to expand punishment for students for "malicious misgendering" at Luther Jackson Middle School Thursday.

The changes in the Student Rights and Responsibilities handbook, approved by a vote of 8-4, make it possible for students as young as fourth grade to be suspended for "malicious misgendering" or "deadnaming" their peers. "Deadnaming" is a word used to describe the act of referring to someone by a name they used prior to transitioning. The changes would also bar elementary and middle school students from using cellphones during the school day, and prohibit high school students from using their cellphones in classrooms, bathrooms and locker rooms.

"It is disappointing that the proposed changes to Student Rights and Responsibilities passed, but it’s not unexpected," Fairfax parent Stephanie Lundquist-Arora told Fox News Digital.

