A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money Politics U.S. WND News CenterWND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Party in a panic': Dems slash price for photo with Kamala by $10,000

'Terrified at the thought of her becoming president'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published June 22, 2022 at 1:08pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks to the National Congress of American Indians Annual Conference, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House. (Official White House photo by Lawrence Jackson)

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks to the National Congress of American Indians Annual Conference, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House. (Official White House photo by Lawrence Jackson)

Joe Biden has been successful in keeping his approval rating out of the 20% margins. Barely, as polls frequently have put him into the 30s.

Kamala Harris, as vice president, has been getting approval ratings even lower than Biden's, dipping occasionally into the 20s.

But perhaps one of the clearest confirmations of her vast talent for unpopularity came this week with word that the Democratic National Committee reportedly is slashing the price for a fundraising photo fans could buy of themselves and Harris by $10,000.

Not down to $10,000. But BY $10,000. From $15,000 down to $5,000.

TRENDING: Daddy issues: Elon Musk's son launches name and gender change

On social media there were those who said the price still was way out of line.

The New York Post said the price for taking a photo with Harris at last month’s DNC's Women’s Leadership Forum was to be $15,000.

But then the events were postponed, and now, the report said, "The DNC is said to have dropped the price per photo by 60% for the veep’s California fundraiser later this month."

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks during an American Rescue Plan virtual event with President Joe Biden to thank stakeholders Friday, March 12, 2021, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks during an American Rescue Plan virtual event with President Joe Biden to thank stakeholders Friday, March 12, 2021, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

Do you want Joe Biden removed from office so Kamala Harris becomes president?

Among Twitter social media comments were those that said actually, the VP would have to pay them to pose with her.

"Wonder what they could draw if she promised to not show up?" Twitter user @NoleAmerica tweeted.

The DNC wouldn’t answer The Post’s questions about the slashed prices Tuesday — or the reason behind postponing Harris’ fundraising event last month, the Post reported.

The political group said, "The DNC works with our hosts and fundraisers to set specific ticket prices for each event. As has always been the case, there are a variety of ticket levels for every event as is pretty standard for finance events."

The Free Beacon said the event itself had been postponed because of "miserly ticket sales."

"Harris's unpopularity has left her party in a panic, the Washington Free Beacon reported in May. At least 12 staffers, including her chief of staff, have left her office. Multiple former staffers describe the vice president as so 'toxic' and 'abusive' that they are 'terrified at the thought of her becoming president,'" the publication reported.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







'Party in a panic': Dems slash price for photo with Kamala by $10,000
Greene seeks restraining order against Dem staffer caught defacing posters
Americans have serious trust issues with 'red flag' gun confiscations
'Squirrel privilege is real': Woke minds bemoan ANIMAL 'inequality'
Biden aides fear Kamala attacking via 25th Amendment: Dick Morris
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×