People 'incredibly good' at catching liars 'on the spot' do these 6 things

(CNBC) -- Humans have been trying to master lie detection for thousands of years — and failing miserably.

In fact, polygraphs aren’t reliable. With as little as 15 minutes of training, people have been able to consistently beat the test.

The U.S. National Academy of Sciences has even said that “the Federal government should not rely on polygraph examinations for screening prospective or current employees, or to identify spies or other national security risks because the test results are too inaccurate.”

Read the full story ›