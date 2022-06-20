A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

People 'incredibly good' at catching liars 'on the spot' do these 6 things

With as little as 15 minutes of training, people can consistently beat polygraph test

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 20, 2022 at 4:15pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CNBC) -- Humans have been trying to master lie detection for thousands of years — and failing miserably.

In fact, polygraphs aren’t reliable. With as little as 15 minutes of training, people have been able to consistently beat the test.

The U.S. National Academy of Sciences has even said that “the Federal government should not rely on polygraph examinations for screening prospective or current employees, or to identify spies or other national security risks because the test results are too inaccurate.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Israeli lawmakers to dissolve government, hold new elections
Top vehicle maker testing trucks with hydrogen-powered fuel cells
People 'incredibly good' at catching liars 'on the spot' do these 6 things
Pope Francis resigning? Catholics wait with bated breath as rumors swirl
China's military violating Taiwan airspace 3 times more under Biden than Trump
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×