Perfect solution to divide over Roe ruling: Divorce, American style

The Supremes finally got one right! God bless the U.S. Constitution. This Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling is literally the perfect decision. Although I am pro-life, abortion is (and always has been) a states' rights issue. Now red states and blue states can go their separate ways – just as the Founding Fathers envisioned. This was my exact recommendation 15 years ago when I campaigned for the Libertarian presidential nomination.

Now let me get to the good and bad of this controversial decision. Let me start with the bad. As thrilled as I am with this decision, I can't help feeling disappointed these same Supremes didn't first overturn the 2020 election.

That 2020 election ruling was far more important than this Roe v. Wade abortion ruling – if it had come first. If they had displayed the same courage in 2020 as they did today, we'd be living in a completely different country.

A courageous Supreme Court ruling then would have saved America from today's radical, treasonous, communist takeover. Then, living in a free and prosperous country, under four more years of a legitimate President Donald Trump, the Supremes could have made the same courageous rulings on voter ID, gun rights and Roe v. Wade. Wouldn't that have been wonderful? Wouldn't that have been perfection?

Instead, they got Roe v. Wade right, but our country has been decimated from a thousand directions. So, it's fantastic that you saved the babies (at least in red states), but that's kind of a hollow victory if the U.S. economy is about to collapse; millions of poverty-stricken and disease-carrying migrants are pouring over our border; gas and food are unaffordable; diesel fuel and diesel engine oil are in short supply; barren farmland will soon lead to mass food shortages; and the middle class is being systematically destroyed.

Saving the babies is great, but this is kind of a Pyrrhic victory, don't you think? It's a case of the chicken versus the egg (excuse the pun). I'd rather we had saved America first, and then we could have made the exact same Roe v. Wade abortion ruling. Saving the children but losing the country is not a great trade-off.

But now to the good news. All is not lost. This Supreme Court abortion decision is the first step toward the solution I've been preaching for what ails America.

I call my solution "DIVORCE, AMERICAN-STYLE."

It's clear we are a nation terribly divided. It's clear we can't live together. There is no longer any compromise possible; the divide is too wide. There is no compromise for open borders and "defund the police." There is no compromise for forced vaccinations for babies and little children. There is no compromise for abortion on demand. There is no compromise for 20% inflation and $10 gas. There is no compromise for letting every rioter, mugger, carjacker and murderer loose while we order FBI SWAT teams to hunt down Republicans who believe the 2020 election was stolen. The days of compromise are over.

So, the peaceful solution is to separate. It's time to go our separate ways. Let's call it a "national divorce." Everyone is familiar with divorce. Everyone has experienced it – whether personally or through friends, family or children. We all know someone divorced.

Half of America is divorced. I've gotten divorced. It's not the end of the world. It's much better to admit you don't like each other and can't live together anymore and separate peacefully. Everyone gets to walk away and live the life they want. It's a win-win.

To leftist America I say: You can have your high taxes; Soviet-like regulations; Gestapo-like vaccine mandates and vaccine passports; Communist China-like banning and censorship; lockdowns; masks for life; open borders; $10 gas; unaffordable meat and your vegan diet; no guns; defunded police; transgender military; abortions on demand; and schools turned into communist brainwashing factories. Good luck and God bless.

That's not the America I choose to live in. I'll bet 80 million Trump voters agree with me.

This Supreme Court ruling will propel the two bitterly divided Americas toward my solution. Red states will severely limit or ban abortion, while blue states will expand limitless abortion toward infinity – which will further encourage the division and mass migration already happening.

Even before this ruling, millions of conservatives, patriots and Christians were already moving or thinking of moving from high-tax blue states like New York, California and Illinois to low-tax red states like Texas, Florida, Utah, Nevada, Arizona and Tennessee. "The Great Migration" had already begun.

Now it will accelerate beyond anyone's imagination as Christians escape abortion-on-demand states while radical leftist nutjobs who crave the murder of babies, forced vaccination of children, open borders that enable child sex trafficking, and slaps on the wrist for pedophiles, will move in massive numbers to deep blue states. Good riddance.

The only real question is whether we officially split up into red America (let's call it "The Patriot States of America") and blue America (let's call it "The Socialist States of America"), or whether the split is a bit more subtle.

But either way, the division, separation and ultimate divorce of America is coming. Sooner than anyone imagined only a few days ago before this Supreme Court decision.

