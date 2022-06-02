Was Perkins Coie involved in the Big Steal?

Former President Donald J. Trump on Tuesday expressed outrage at the news that Michael Sussmann, a lawyer for Perkins Coie who represented Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign and the Democratic Party, was found not guilty of lying to the FBI.

It was a shock to many conservatives, who had diagnosed minutiae of the case and were certain it would lead to BIG THINGS – or at least a little truth about the Deep State.

But the Washington, D.C., jury and judge had connections to Hillary, so it was no shock when they took a dive. It would have been an upset if it had gone the other way.

"Our Legal System is CORRUPT, our Judges (and Justices!) are highly partisan, compromised or just plain scared, our Borders are OPEN, our Elections are Rigged, Inflation is RAMPANT, gas prices and food costs are 'through the roof,' our Military 'Leadership' is Woke, our Country is going to HELL, and Michael Sussmann is not guilty," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Trump has said Sussmann and others within the federal law enforcement and intelligence communities were part of a politically motivated Deep State that undermined his first presidential campaign – and presidency. Color him not surprised by the latest charade.

TRENDING: Joe's cleanup crew

John Durham, the special counsel who took three years building the case, issued a statement after the verdict came down: "While we are disappointed in the outcome, we respect the jury's decision and thank them for their service." Remember who appointed him: Bill Barr, another disappointment.

Now we find out that Perkins Coie held "a secure work environment" at the firm for the FBI – for more than a decade. What happened a decade ago? Well, Perkins Coie had a major mission to accomplish – for Barack Obama. The firm was able to produce, and I use that word advisedly, the "birth certificate" for Obama when even the governor of Hawaii was not able to find it! Are these guy fixers or what?

And what is Perkins Coie, the Democratic Party's law firm, doing coordinating "a secure work environment" with the supposedly "nonpartisan" Federal Bureau of Investigation? Are they moonlighting? Were they assisting Obama's quest for his birth certificate?

Tucker Carlson revealed that story a couple nights ago, calling it "bizarre." He interviewed Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida. Here's what the congressman said:

"We got a report from a whistleblower who confirmed through multiple admissions and through this letter showing the Democratic Party's law firm, the law firm that received $42 million from the party, has this co-located workspace that they operate in concert with the FBI. Why in the world would that be the case? Why would Christopher Wray let that continue? Then you have to ask yourself why would you continue to have this man continue to work there – Michael Sussmann himself? And you heard through this through this trial that you referenced that Sussman was lying to them in 2017 when he was shoveling false information about Trump into the intelligence process. And now we learn that for four years after that lie, Michael Sussman was operating this secure work environment. What reason would there be for that, and what leverage would Perkins Coie have over the FBI given this work they're doing together?"

Carlson asked Gaetz if this is "normal."

"I have spoken to former federal prosecutors on the Judiciary Committee and throughout the country, and I have not heard any describe a relationship like this with a private law firm and especially because Michael Sussmann was an election lawyer," said Gaetz. "Why in the world would an election lawyer be operating this facility in this way. And our concern is that politically motivated dirt was being converted into politically motivated investigations. That's why (Rep.) Jim Jordan and I are making demands for answers on Christopher Wray immediately. And it's my hope certainly that we shut this facility down. The Democratic Party shouldn't have this special access, this special portal to the FBI, knowing what we know now that they were often trying to take this opposition research and use that for law enforcement and counterintelligence purposes."

Carlson added appropriately that we can't have a special relationship between the FBI and one political party. He said "that's Third World."

Amazing indeed.

This has been going on for a lot of years. It goes back to Obama. I wonder how they used that "secure work environment" from 2017 through 2020?

Do you think they disbanded it? Or did they continue to work selectively with the Democrats? I think they have already admitted that.

Maybe Perkins Coie helped plan the Big Steal.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!