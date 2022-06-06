Pete Buttigieg: Inflation is a wealth-redistribution opportunity!

The government should combat inflation by using taxpayer funds to subsidize basic household expenses for Americans, such as child care, housing and medicine, contends Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Buttigieg spoke Sunday with "This Week" host George Stephanopoulos, who suggested the administration should go even further and seize the historic price hikes as an opportunity for the government to take some ownership of fuel and food and resell it to Americans at a lower price, noted the popular blogger Conservative Tree House.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

If you like WND, get the news that matters most delivered directly to your inbox – for FREE!

TRENDING: Betty White's iconic Los Angeles home listed as 'teardown,' sells for over $10 million

Stephanopoulos, the former political strategist for Bill Clinton, cited a New York Times op-ed by Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California calling for Biden for form "an emergency task force empowered to lower prices and address shortages."

Buttigieg said in response to the Khanna plan that the president is open to ideas proposed in "good faith" to accompany his own plan.

To cushion the effect of inflation, Biden has proposed pouring $1.75 trillion over the next decade into government programs, including subsidizing basic goods.

In March, Cato Institute tax policy expert Chris Edwards warned that Biden’s plan "to increase all kinds of subsidies would just add more fuel to the inflation fire."

Do Democrats want more inflation so they can take control of everything? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (369 Votes) 1% (3 Votes)

"When the government subsidizes industries, it bloats industry costs, as we see in education, health care and other areas," he told the Washington Times.

Stephanopoulos, focusing on the price of gas, said Sunday that Biden's tapping of the Strategic Oil Reserve hasn't made a difference.

Buttigieg disputed that, blaming oil companies for the high prices.

"When an oil company is deciding hour by hour how much to charge you for a gallon of gas, they are not calling the administration to ask what they should do," he said. "They're doing it based on their goal of maximizing their profits."

See the interview:

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!