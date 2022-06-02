Pfizer asks FDA to clear COVID shots for babies

Children statistically have virtually no chance of death or serious illness from COVID-19, but, in any case, the experimental vaccines rushed to market under emergency use authorization have proven to be ineffective against the current SARS-CoV-2 variants while posing the risk of severe harm or death in proportions far higher than any vaccine in history.

Children also, according to studies, are at low risk of spreading COVID-19. Further, the CDC recently reported higher COVID-19 case rates have been recorded among fully vaccinated children than unvaccinated in the age group 5-11 since February 2022. And the U.K.'s Office for National Statistics found children are up to 52 times more likely to die following the COVID-19 injection than children who have not received it.

Nevertheless, Pfizer has submitted a request to the FDA – which tried to hide Pfizer's clinical trial data for 75 years – to grant emergency use authorization to administer its COVID-19 vaccine to children from six months to 5 years of age.

The pharmaceutical giant declared in May that a three-shot regimen of its Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 80.3% effective in preventing COVID infections among children under 5, based on early results of its trial for that cohort.

TRENDING: What does GOD think about drugs? He calls it sorcery!

An FDA advisory committee meeting is scheduled for June 15 in which experts will discuss the efficacy and possible side effects of the vaccine. The panel then will vote on whether or not to recommend that the FDA grant authorization.

In May, despite Pfizer trial data showing the chance of death in children from the shot is 107 times higher than death from COVID-19, the FDA approved Pfizer booster shots for children 5-11.

Members of the FDA's vaccine advisory panel last fall reluctantly recommended approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 amid a lack of safety data.

A panel member, Dr. Eric Rubin, editor of the New England Journal of Medicine, famously said during the hearing, "We're never going to learn about how safe the vaccine is unless we start giving it – that's just the way it goes."

Should babies be given COVID vaccines? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (8 Votes)

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

If you like WND, get the news that matters most delivered directly to your inbox – for FREE!

EDITOR'S NOTE: Last year, America's doctors, nurses and paramedics were celebrated as frontline heroes battling a fearsome new pandemic. Today, under Joe Biden, tens of thousands of these same heroes are denounced as rebels, conspiracy theorists, extremists and potential terrorists. Along with massive numbers of police, firemen, Border Patrol agents, Navy SEALs, pilots, air-traffic controllers, and countless other truly essential Americans, they're all considered so dangerous as to merit termination, their professional and personal lives turned upside down due to their decision not to be injected with the experimental COVID vaccines. Biden's tyrannical mandate threatens to cripple American society – from law enforcement to airlines to commercial supply chains to hospitals. It's already happening. But the good news is that huge numbers of "yesterday's heroes" are now fighting back – bravely and boldly. The whole epic showdown is laid out as never before in the sensational October issue of WND's monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREAT AMERICAN REBELLION: 'We will not comply!' COVID-19 power grab ignites bold new era of national defiance."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!