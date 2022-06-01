Pharma CEO charged with buying fake COVID-vaccine passport

Amid increasing concerns about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines coupled with their ineffectiveness, Spanish police have accused more than 2,200 people of purchasing fake coronavirus vaccine passports, including the president of a major Spain-based pharmaceutical company.

José María Fernández Sousa-Faro, the founder, CEO and president of PharmaMar, is among the people named in Operation Jenner, which was carried out by Spanish police, reported the Madrid newspaper the newspaper El Mundo.

Other famous names on the list include Australian tennis player Álex de Miñaur and Spanish musician Omar Montes.

El Mundo, citing police, said a criminal network operating last fall charged clients for changing their status in the Spanish National Vaccination Registry and issuing counterfeit documents.

The 76-year-old PharmaMar chief had obtained a fraudulent document indicating he had received a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, police charged. The Spanish news outlet ABC Sociedad reported Sousa-Faro also allegedly paid the "VIP rate" – between 1,000 and 2,000 euros – to record that status in the registry.

The Madrid-based PharmaMar describes itself as a unique pharmaceutical company that harvests marine-based organisms to make medicines.

The investigation of Operation Jenner uncovered a larger network across the European Union, the Spanish newspaper reported.

Police arrested 15 people in connection with the operation, including a nurse and a nursing assistant, who are accused of having stolen access codes.

