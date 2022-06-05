Top pizza chain faces boycotts after promoting 'drag kids' book to kindergartners

(CBN NEWS) -- Pizza Hut has come under fire for recommending reading material to kindergarteners that promotes drag queens as part of its Camp Book It program.

Libs of TikTok tweeted part of an email from the restaurant chain recommending three books in support of Pride month. One of the books, titled "Big Wig," is geared towards children ages 4 to 8.

According to a description on the Simon & Schuster website, "this irrepressible picture book celebrates drag kids, individuality, and self-confidence from the perspective of a fabulous wig."

