A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Faith Health Money Politics U.S.GO WOKE, GO BROKE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Top pizza chain faces boycotts after promoting 'drag kids' book to kindergartners

'Celebrates individuality, and self-confidence from the perspective of a fabulous wig'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 5, 2022 at 4:41pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CBN NEWS) -- Pizza Hut has come under fire for recommending reading material to kindergarteners that promotes drag queens as part of its Camp Book It program.

Libs of TikTok tweeted part of an email from the restaurant chain recommending three books in support of Pride month. One of the books, titled "Big Wig," is geared towards children ages 4 to 8.

According to a description on the Simon & Schuster website, "this irrepressible picture book celebrates drag kids, individuality, and self-confidence from the perspective of a fabulous wig."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Muslim call to prayer arrives to Minneapolis soundscape
'Nuclear war is coming': Putin's mouthpiece threatens 'World War 3'
What can we do to stop mass shootings? Non-woke experts weigh in
'Vile, satanic attack': Gunmen kill at least 50 worshipers, children at church on Pentecost
Top pizza chain faces boycotts after promoting 'drag kids' book to kindergartners
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×