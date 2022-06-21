A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Police severely beat Christian pastor for singing hymns during family devotional

'I was not able to walk'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 21, 2022 at 5:38pm
(MORNING STAR NEWS) -- Nearly two months after police arrested a pastor in India from his grandmother’s home, tied him to a tree and beat him, threats from officers and others have kept him from filing a complaint on the brutality, sources said.

Pastor Pravesh Kumar of Amamahua, Uttar Pradesh state was visiting a sick uncle at his grandmother’s house in nearby Bhais Khur village on April 22 when police arrested him after a Hindu neighbor videotaped them singing during a family devotional on the roof, he said.

The neighbor had sent the video clip to police after recording it from the adjoining rooftop, Pastor Kumar said. Officers immediately arrived and questioned him about the purpose of the visit and about their singing.

Submit a Correction





WND News Services
