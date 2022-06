(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- The world's attention is descending on Vatican City as rumors swirl Pope Francis is readying to resign.

Resignation rumors are gaining traction in the wake of a series of unusual activities by the 85-year-old leader of the Catholic Church, according to a report.

Francis, who has been confined to a wheelchair due to crippling knee pain, canceled a scheduled trip to Africa, the report noted.

Read the full story ›