Prison looms for woman over criticism of man who says he's lesbian

Police in Norway have interrogated an official for a feminist organization for her social-media complaints that a transgender, in this case a man posing as a woman, cannot be lesbian.

Now there are new facts being revealed in the case on which WND reported just days ago.

A report at ZeroHedge notes that the offender could face up to three years in prison for making that statement.

The report said it is Christina Ellingsen of the global feminist organization Women's Declaration International who has been grilled by cops for her statements, in which she criticized a group that advocates for transgenderism.

"Why [does] FRI [the transgender organization] teach young people that males can be lesbians? Isn’t that conversion therapy?" she reportedly said on social media.

She also questioned the legitimacy of FRI’s adviser Christine Jentoft identifying as a lesbian despite being born a biological male.

That statement reportedly was: "Jentoft, who is male and an adviser in FRI, presents himself as a lesbian – that’s how bonkers the organization which supposedly works to protect young lesbians’ interests is. How does it help young lesbians when males claim to be lesbian, too?"

Bluntly, Ellingsen told Jentoft, "You are a man. You cannot be a mother."

The ZeroHedge report now notes that Norway's hate crime laws, which were made much more harsh just last year, make criticizing gender ideology a crime.

A conviction can result in three years in prison.

Ellingsen explained to the publication Reduxx that, "To certain groups, the fact that women and girls are female and that men cannot be women, girls, mothers or lesbians, is considered hateful."

And she said the investigation of her statements is "concerning."

"This is new territory in Norway, so the outcome of the investigation is important, both if the case is dismissed and if it leads to trial," she said.

The report explained the precedent there already has been set, by a 2021 case in which a Norwegian man was jailed for three weeks for "misgendering" someone who identifies as transgender.

In the United Kingdom, too, a man was arrested by police last year on complaints of homophobia when he stated the biblical concept that marriage is between a man and a woman.

U.K. police also investigated as a potential "hate crime," a man who portrays himself as a woman being turned down for a pornography film role because he is male.

WND reported when WDI insisted, "A woman is an adult human female. It is physically impossible to change sex. Gender identity refers to a person's subjective convictions, and to persecute women for refusing to accept subjective convictions they do not agree to, is a human rights violation."

Further, it said, "Women must have the right to correctly sex men, to refuse men's subjective convictions and to freely express what they see with their own eyes without facing criminal persecution."

It's not the first time the lesbian and transgender contingents of society have feuded.

WND reported a few years ago the "L" and the "T" of the LGBT movement were in open warfare.

At the time, an organization for lesbians launched a formal online blast at LGBT activists for calling them "transphobes" and they want the LGBT coalition to drop the "L."

The lesbians argue they are women attracted to women and there's no room for men who claim they are women who are attracted to women.

Biology does make a difference, a big difference, they insist, and it's not enough to simply "identify" as being of a particular gender.

The argument appeared in a letter the Lesbian Rights Alliance in the United Kingdom posted online that was directed toward Stonewall, the U.K. organization that campaigns for LGBT causes.

"Stonewall does not recognize or represent the many young women who reject conventional feminine stereotypes in appearance and sex roles, and who become lesbians at puberty," the letter charged.

"Instead, you support the trans argument that many gender non-conforming lesbians must really be men, born with 'male brains' in the 'wrong body.'"

The organization demanded Stonewall stop claiming to represent lesbians, ordering the group to "Remove the L from LGBT."

The activists explained, "Lesbians are biological women who are sexually attracted to, and have sexual and emotional relationships with other biological women, only."

They continued: "Being a lesbian is primarily about sexuality; it is a same-sex attraction. Stonewall no longer accepts this basic, socially accepted definition of lesbians. In fact it defines homosexuality as 'attraction to the same gender,' not biological sex.

"As a consequence you support the absurd idea that male-bodied persons can be lesbians, and you demand that they be accepted as such by actual lesbians. If we refuse to accept these men as lesbians you label us transphobes and 'TERFs' unleashing a torrent of hate speech upon us from your supporters."

