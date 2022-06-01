A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education Faith U.S.
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

This private, on-demand 'hot rabbi' may soon star in her own reality TV show

American Jewish woman turning personal tutoring into mini-empire

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 1, 2022 at 5:54pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Rabbi Rebecca Keren Eisenstadt (Courtesy Rabbis Within Reach)

Rabbi Rebecca Keren Eisenstadt (Courtesy Rabbis Within Reach)

(NEW YORK JEWISH WEEK) -- Rabbi Rebecca Keren Eisenstadt lives in a one-bedroom apartment on Second Avenue on the Upper East Side, but she feels just as at home in the penthouses just a few blocks away on Park Avenue.

Most afternoons, Eisenstadt and her shih-poo, Scout, can be found shuttling between the Upper East Side homes of her 40 tween students — or “Jewdents,” as she calls them — as they prepare for their bar or bat mitzvahs. On the weekends, you might spot her on social media, where she goes by @myhotrabbi and frequently posts selfies from her client’s lavish parties. And soon, she hopes, you’ll find her on TV, thanks to Reese Witherspoon’s media company, which is making a documentary series about her life as a single rabbi looking for love.

One place Eisenstadt can’t usually be found is at a synagogue. And that’s by design. Eisenstadt — known as “Rabbi Becky” to most — is building a brand for herself based on the fact that many Jews feel disconnected from, or left behind by, the traditional centerpiece of American Judaism.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'I was wrong': Biden's Treasury secretary admits she bungled inflation
This private, on-demand 'hot rabbi' may soon star in her own reality TV show
Bradley Cooper's fake nose in Leonard Bernstein biopic sparks 'Jewface' debate
Watch dummies fly! Theme park has hilarious malfunction during new roller-coaster test
Uvalde cops not cooperating with probe of their response to school shooting
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×