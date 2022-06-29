Pro-aborts target children on both ends of the birth canal

On June 24, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) officially published its Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision – a case challenging Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban. The decision overturns the 1973 case of Roe v. Wade arguing that women had a constitutional right to abortion.

The Court's action comes as no surprise since on May 2 a draft had been leaked to the media. While the hunt for the leaker continues, a 5-4 SCOTUS majority now overturns Roe v. Wade. The leak had lit a fire under pro-abortion activists who had demonstrated with a vengeance, believing they not only had some superior right to negatively impact our judicial system but also to negatively impact the lives of children on either side of the birth canal.

SCOTUS history may well include times when the Court, voting one way initially, later shifted based on further discussions among members, swaying a different outcome. But, if so, all this was done in-Chamber, obviously before an official decision was issued. However, the timing of the Dobbs leak suggested that point in time had already passed as the majority remained committed to upholding the ban. Why else would the leaker – who clearly opposed overturning Roe v. Wade – risk a career to leak the opinion? While it was clearly timed to maximize outside pressure on the majority justices already committed to overturning Roe v. Wade, it failed to do so.

Following the leak, pro-abortion groups immediately organized protests at the Supreme Court building as well as the homes of conservative members – the latter after their addresses were posted online. Despite such protests being in violation of federal law, a liberal-minded U.S. attorney general, Merrick Garland, refused to enforce it.

That law clearly states it is a crime to protest "in or near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge" with "the intent of influencing any judge." Failing to enforce it only emboldened further action, such as an armed leftist extremist arrest for trying to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh. What is very disturbing is despite the federal law, high-profile political leaders such as President Joe Biden, former first lady Michelle Obama and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., irresponsibly praised pro-abortionist activists, encouraging continuing protests. And this was done as House Democrats rejected additional SOCTUS protection.

It is telling that these liberals believed their criminal actions or their encouragement thereof would result in justices, committed to interpreting the law based on the U.S. Constitution and having already done so in the Dobbs case, being intimidated into changing their decision the 1973 Court overstepped its jurisdictional authority by weaving into the Constitution a woman's right to abortion where the document is completely silent on the issue.

The Dobbs decision simply mandates a badly needed course adjustment concerning the legality of abortions as a constitutional right, rejecting federal authority to determine the issue and, as per the Constitution, leaving it to the individual states to decide. Amendment X of the Constitution is clear about this, stating, "The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people."

Pro-abortion activists apparently believed they could undermine the Court's credibility and commitment to honor our Constitution, forcing it to weave a non-existent right of abortion into the Constitution. They failed to recognize that historically SCOTUS, despite being composed of the leading legal minds of the time, has also been susceptible to human error, demanding a subsequent course adjustment be taken when any such error is recognized.

This is exactly what happened to the 1896 case of Plessy v. Ferguson in which the high court ruled racially segregated facilities were legal as long as they were equal for both blacks and whites. That, like Roe vs Wade, stood as the law of the land for decades until a later Supreme Court recognized that mandating separate facilities by race for education and other services did not meet the meaning of constitutional equality. Thus, Plessy v. Ferguson was overturned by SCOTUS in 1954 in the landmark civil rights case of Brown v. Board of Education. The 1896 SCOTUS had erred, and the 1954 SCOTUS corrected it.

Just as 1954 SCOTUS sought to erase bad law that was the result of flawed logic, so too does 2022 SCOTUS. From their protests, however, pro-abortion activists ignore the fact the Dobbs decision did not ban abortions per se – it simply mandates authority for determining the legality of abortions lies with the individual states – not the federal government.

Some pro-abortionists believe because Roe v. Wade has been the law of the land for decades, it should stand. But such an argument, applied to Plessy v. Ferguson, would have left "separate but equal" facilities for blacks and whites in place as the law of the land today.

What is most disturbing about the pro-abortion activists who have opposed Dobbs is witnessing the extreme to which their anger turns a blind eye to embracing simple human decency – their criticism attacking the most innocent of victims. Obviously, by pushing their stance, pro-abortionists not only have demonstrated zero concern for the sanctity of human life in the womb, supporting an abortion procedure that literally rips an unborn child apart, but have also have demonstrated no hesitancy in targeting children on the other side of the birth canal as well. For in their protests, pro-abortionists have also maliciously included the children of conservative justices.

One pro-abortionist group tweeted out details about the daily schedule of Justice Amy Coney Barrett's family, noting where her seven children attend school and that Barrett attends church "DAILY." Telling too is the fact this information was posted within hours after the Kavanaugh assassination incident.

In another despicable act, pro-abortionists felt it necessary to send a "special message" to Kavanaugh's wife and two daughters. They posted a photo of a billboard near the school, attended by the Kavanaugh children, that stated, "A special message for Ashley Kavanaugh and your daughters – This billboard was on your school grounds. We feel for you."

And, in a further example of how Democrats treat young children this side of the birth canal, a video is making the rounds of Pelosi's outrageous behavior in "elbowing" the young daughter of Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, during a photo op at her swearing-in ceremony on June 26. It was clearly not an incidental act but an intentional one as Pelosi consciously looks down at the child before gently but purposefully elbowing her aside. To the little girl's credit, she immediately moved back into her original position, unperturbed by the "wicked witch of the House."

It is outrageous that liberals, largely dismissive of Hunter Biden's life as a social miscreant, remain silent about him while unhesitatingly drawing Kavanaugh's innocent children into their line of fire.

It is a sad commentary about society today. Pro-abortionists, feeling so totally self-righteous in the cause of killing the unborn, now callously seek to draw innocent children into the dispute, absolutely undeterred by the limits of basic human decency.

