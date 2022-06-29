A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Prof accused of bias for teaching both sides of U.S. border-wall debate

Showed students video of Trump criticizing Mexican drug lords

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 28, 2022 at 9:47pm
President Donald J. Trump prepares to sign a plaque placed along the border wall Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at the Texas-Mexico border near Alamo, Texas. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A University of Missouri student reported a professor to the school’s bias response team for showing a video of President Donald Trump criticizing Mexican drug lords, according to records obtained by The College Fix.

The professor spoke briefly about the history of Mexican-American relations as the class studied a book about a woman who had immigrated to America from Mexico. As part of the discussion, the professor showed two videos “meant to show opposing viewpoints,” the complainant stated.

One video was about valuing the humanity of deported people, while the other was about building the wall between the United States and Mexico. The latter video included footage from a 2016 presidential debate in which Trump condemned Mexican drug lords by saying “we have some bad hombres here, and we’re gonna get ’em out.”

Read the full story ›

