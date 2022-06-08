A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Progressive San Francisco DA recalled by voters in one of nation's most liberal cities

Surge in murder rate, violent crime, shoplifting, burglaries, an open-air drug trade

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 8, 2022 at 7:16am
The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco

(FOX NEWS) -- Voters in San Francisco have chosen to recall embattled District Attorney Chesa Boudin following a recall effort centered on his handling of rising crime across the city.

San Francisco voted to recall Boudin with 61%, compared to 39% who wanted him to stay as the district attorney, according to results at the time the Associated Press called the race.

Boudin was elected in 2019 with 50.8% of the vote and was sworn in as San Francisco's 29th district attorney on Jan. 8 2020.

