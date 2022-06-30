Pushing COVID vax on children: Senseless lunacy

The greatest failure of the public health establishment has arrived. Public revolt is now urgently needed.

Of all the many insane aspects of the pandemic, nothing compares to what is now going on: The federal government and public health establishment is pushing COVID vaccines for infants, young children and adolescents. Parents succumbing to this are either grossly uninformed or just plain victims of pro-vaccine propaganda.

Two key questions are paramount: Do infants and children really face such high COVID risks that they need vaccination? Are parents well-informed about the many known and unknown negative side effects of COVID vaccines?

All the vaccines being used in the U.S. have received emergency use authorization from the FDA. The question that deserves more attention is whether there is any legitimate emergency for non-adults from COVID. If CDC data are seriously examined, then the answer clearly is a resounding "no." The lowest-risk part of the population for serious COVID illness are non-adults. They do not need vaccination if true science is followed.

A recent article noted these facts. Throughout the pandemic, children have represented about 19% of all COVID infections and represent about 22% of the U.S. population. There have thus far been 442 deaths from COVID in children 0-4 years. In early June, 2.7 children out of every 100,000 under the age of 5 years were hospitalized with COVID, a significant drop from January when the weekly prevalence was 15.3 of every 100,000. This rate is much lower than the estimated 1-2% risk of hospitalizations adults face. For children 5 to 18, there were 815 deaths as of June 2. Moreover, many children who get COVID have serious underlying medical conditions.

Then why are vaccines being pushed for non-adults? There is only one logical reason. To make even more money for vaccine manufacturers. And secondarily, for the government to maintain control of the population.

As the four shots received by Anthony Fauci have revealed, vaccines do not actually prevent getting COVID. Most transmission of COVID happens from the vaccinated and boosted. And a high fraction of the over 1 million American COVID deaths represent the vaccinated.

Yet another sad aspect of this lunacy is how nearly all physicians have succumbed to the pro-vaccine dogma and propaganda. Every parent with a doctor embracing vaccination of their children should question that doctor's competence and independence.

Some very interesting data came from a Kaiser Family Foundation Covid-19 Vaccine Monitor poll released in May. There was actually some good news about parental sanity. Here are the key results. Just 18% of parents with children younger than 5 said they were eager to get the youngsters vaccinated immediately. More than a third of parents – 38% – said they planned to see how the vaccine works in other children, and especially significant, 27% reported they would "definitely not" have their children vaccinated. Eleven percent said they would do so if required. That raises the issue that many schools and other places may, indeed, require COVID vaccination of their students or attendees.

One of the pertinent issues parents should acknowledge is the prevalence of natural immunity that in every way is better and safer than vaccine immunity. In this regard, about 13.5 million children have tested positive for the virus, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, offering them some protection against it.

Moreover, according to federal health data that analyzed blood tests, the number is even higher – by the end of February it showed that 3 out of 4 children nationwide had been infected with the coronavirus, giving them natural immunity and a very good reason not to get vaccinated. Are enough parents aware of this?

Also note that the pro-vaccine crowd is also pushing booster shots for children. There's no end to the money-making insanity that grips the nation.

A study on parental intentions in Israel conducted by the Social Policy Institute at Washington University in St. Louis is worth noting. It found that among surveyed parents, only 37% intended to vaccinate their child (aged 5-11) against COVID-19 when the option became available, while 23% of parents were undecided, and 40% had no intention to vaccinate their children.

Child age, however, appears to make a difference in parents' decision on vaccination. As children's age increases, parents are more likely to intend to vaccinate them. Accordingly, intention to vaccinate children rises from 30% for children age 5 up to 46% for 11-year-old children. Child gender, on the other hand, does not matter.

If the pro-vaccine elites are victorious in vaccinating the nation's infants and children, then shame on the nation and its medical and public health establishment.

