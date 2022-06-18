Putin lambasts U.S. as acting like 'God's messenger,' claims world order is changing

(FOX NEWS) – Russian President Vladimir Putin blasted the U.S. in speech from St. Petersburg Friday, accusing Washington of believing it is "God’s messenger" and warning that the world order is changing.

"After declaring victory in the Cold War, the United States proclaimed itself to be God’s messenger on Earth," Putin claimed. "They seem to ignore the fact that in the past decades, new powerful and increasingly assertive centers have been formed."

Putin’s speech, which was delayed for over an hour due to an alleged cyber-attack, focused almost solely on attacking the U.S. and its Western allies.

