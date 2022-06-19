Quiz-show answers are correct if they say one country doesn't exist

The correct answers to quiz-show questions now are denying the existence of Israel.

Palestinians long have rejected the right of the Middle East's premiere democracy to exist, to the point of teaching their children that there is no such nation.

But now the Palestinian Media Watch is reporting that Palestinian Authority TV as well as the Palestinian Liberation Organization have come up with special television quizzes that reject Israel's existence.

For example, the answers to questions about the locations of Israel's Mount Meron, Sea of Galilee, Hula Lake, the Red Sea and more all affirm they are in "Palestine."

"During the month of Ramadan, official PA TV entertained viewers with different quizzes. One evident goal was to reinforce the PA’s vision of a world without Israel by presenting all of the state of Israel as 'Palestine,'" the report said.

"The answers of the participants, who were all residents of refugee camps, confirmed that the PA policy of denying Israel's right to exist in any borders – which Palestinian Media Watch has shown the PA has taught to Palestinians for decades – has become rooted in Palestinian consciousness everywhere."

For an answer that Israel doesn't exist, those questioned were given 20 Jordanian dinars, about $28.

"In one quiz, a participant was asked about the borders of 'Palestine.' Without blinking an eye, the man cited 'the Mediterranean Sea, the Jordan River, Lebanon, and the Gulf of Aqaba' as borders, completely ignoring Israel's existence," the report said.

"In another episode, Israel's Mount Meron was classified as 'the highest mountain in Palestine.' Moreover, the area of 'Palestine' was established as '27,000 sq. km.' The area of the West Bank and Gaza Strip combined is less than 7,000 sq. km. The figure 27,000 sq. km. is the area of all of Israel (without the Golan Heights) in addition to the West Bank and Gaza," the report said.

PMW's report continued, "In yet another PA TV quiz, Israel's Sea of Galilee and Hula Lake in the north and the Red Sea in the south were all claimed to be among 'the four seas in Palestine.""

