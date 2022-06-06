A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Rabbi indicted on 7 counts of rape

Believing he had special powers able to 'purify' women by 'descending to their impurity'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 6, 2022 at 2:04pm
(JERUSALEM POST) -- Rabbi Moshe Yazdi, 59, was indicted on Monday for seven counts of rape and fraud of women in his community in Givat Ze'ev, the State Attorney's Office announced. Yazdi was first arrested on April 27.

He also convinced them to give him thousands of shekels based on fraudulent claims, taking advantage of his authority, the indictment reads.

Yazdi was the head of the "Amudei Hashalom" ("Pillars of Peace") community and nonprofit since the 1990s, which included a soup kitchen, food deliveries to people in need and daily Torah classes. His followers included ba'alei teshuva – returnees to Torah observance.

Read the full story ›

