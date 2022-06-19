Rabbi unveils argument that Bible is pro-2nd Amendment

A rabbi in Israel has unveiled a class lesson for Torah students suggesting that the Bible is pro-Second Amendment.

The details show, among other things, how ancient Israel was kept weaponless, and therefore in slavery.

The report comes from Israel365News.com.

It cites the current controversy in the United States over gun control, triggered by several mass shootings by individuals who used their available weaponry for mass murder.

The report explains Rabbi Avi Grossman of Machon Shilo recently posted online a Torah class lesson about the right to bear arms.

"Rabbi Grossman kicked off the presentation by noting that the ancient Israelites in Egypt were not allowed to bear arms should they revolt against their slave owners. But the fact that the Bible makes a point of mentioning that they finally did have the means to defend themselves against their Egyptian slave owners enabled them to realize their destiny of leaving Egypt," the report explained.

That would be found in Exodus 13:18, where it states, "Now the Israelites went up armed out of the land of Egypt."

But it wasn't always that way.

"Rabbi Grossman also notes that Devorah’s song lamented a largely unarmed Nation of Israel slated to fight the mighty Canaanite warriors in battle after failing to evict them from the Land of Israel," the report explains.

In Judges 5:8, the Bible explains, "When they chose new gods, Was there a fighter then in the gates? No shield or spear was seen Among forty thousand in Yisrael!"

The "Jewish sage Ralbag" also was cited in the report, with Grossman explaining when the tribes of Zebulon and Naftali defeated the Canaanites, it wasn't due to their own power, because they "didn't have weapons."

"You had 40 000 Israelites, and you had one spear and one shield," he noted.

Another reference, Samuel 13:19, points out, "No blacksmith was to be found in all the land of Yisrael, for the Philistines were afraid that the Hebrews would make swords or spears."

Grossman charged, "The point is that gun control has and always was the way of Israel’s oppressors."

He added, "Of course, we can appreciate the wisdom of a Second Amendment."

He also pointed out the Torah makes "no real distinction" because a national defense and a personal defense, further supporting the individual right protected in America's Bill of Rights.

The rabbi's lessons note the way for an ideal Jewish society is to be free and healthy – by staying armed.

As for gentiles, he said, "The Torah doesn’t tell them don’t have guns. The Torah tells them to educate and to follow the laws that God gave them and to enforce these laws."

