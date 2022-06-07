Real-life teen witch 'transferred from kingdom of darkness into light'

(CBN NEWS) -- Sarah Anne Sumpolec once found herself enraptured by incantations, Tarot cards, and casting spells —until an encounter with Jesus transformed her perspective.

Decades later, she’s now a devout Christian who shares her experience as a former real-life teenage witch to help people see God’s power to change lives and perspectives. Her harrowing story of engaging the spirit world and nearly losing her life is nothing short of deeply compelling.

Sumpolec recently told “The Playing With Fire Podcast” that she grew up a “nomad” with her father frequently moving her family around; at moments, they faced near-homelessness.

