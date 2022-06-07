A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Real-life teen witch 'transferred from kingdom of darkness into light'

Gal who 'should be dead' went from casting spells to worshiping Jesus

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 6, 2022 at 10:19pm
(CBN NEWS) -- Sarah Anne Sumpolec once found herself enraptured by incantations, Tarot cards, and casting spells —until an encounter with Jesus transformed her perspective.

Decades later, she’s now a devout Christian who shares her experience as a former real-life teenage witch to help people see God’s power to change lives and perspectives. Her harrowing story of engaging the spirit world and nearly losing her life is nothing short of deeply compelling.

Sumpolec recently told “The Playing With Fire Podcast” that she grew up a “nomad” with her father frequently moving her family around; at moments, they faced near-homelessness.

