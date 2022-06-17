Rep.-Elect Flores obliterates Kamala Harris with just 3 words

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican Texas Rep.-elect Mayra Flores needed only three words when responding to Vice President Kamala Harris’s claim about “progress” being made at the southern border Thursday.

“She’s honestly useless,” Flores said. “I don’t know why she’s in that position. She hasn’t been here in south Texas to see what their policies are creating, the mess that they’re creating in our country, and that their policies are hurting real people.”

Flores defeated Democratic candidate Dan Sanchez in a special election Tuesday to fill a vacancy until January 2023, flipping a seat in a district that is 85% Hispanic. She avoided a runoff by picking up 51% of the vote and will face Democratic Rep. Vincente Gonzalez in a redrawn district in November.

The seat was formerly held by Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela, who resigned to become a lobbyist. Vela won his last election by 13 points in 2020, but Republicans have picked up support in the Rio Grande Valley and in Nevada, two formerly blue strongholds.

President Joe Biden appointed Harris as “border czar” in March 2021. Authorities encountered 239,416 migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in May after encountering over 234,000 migrants in April, United States Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) reported Wednesday.

The last event Harris held regarding immigration and border issues was a January meeting with Honduran president Xiomara Castro. During that meeting, Harris and Castro discussed “root causes” behind migration, according to a White House briefing.

Flores and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.