Rep.-Elect Flores obliterates Kamala Harris with just 3 words

Disputed VP's claim about 'progress' being made at southern border

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 17, 2022 at 5:46pm
Vice President Kamala Harris attends an event celebrating the 31st Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act Monday, July 26, 2021, in the Rose Garden of the White House. (Official White House photo by Lawrence Jackson)

By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican Texas Rep.-elect Mayra Flores needed only three words when responding to Vice President Kamala Harris’s claim about “progress” being made at the southern border Thursday.

“She’s honestly useless,” Flores said. “I don’t know why she’s in that position. She hasn’t been here in south Texas to see what their policies are creating, the mess that they’re creating in our country, and that their policies are hurting real people.”

WATCH:

Flores defeated Democratic candidate Dan Sanchez in a special election Tuesday to fill a vacancy until January 2023, flipping a seat in a district that is 85% Hispanic. She avoided a runoff by picking up 51% of the vote and will face Democratic Rep. Vincente Gonzalez in a redrawn district in November.

The seat was formerly held by Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela, who resigned to become a lobbyist. Vela won his last election by 13 points in 2020, but Republicans have picked up support in the Rio Grande Valley and in Nevada, two formerly blue strongholds.

President Joe Biden appointed Harris as “border czar” in March 2021. Authorities encountered 239,416 migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in May after encountering over 234,000 migrants in April, United States Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) reported Wednesday.

The last event Harris held regarding immigration and border issues was a January meeting with Honduran president Xiomara Castro. During that meeting, Harris and Castro discussed “root causes” behind migration, according to a White House briefing.

Flores and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







