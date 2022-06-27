A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Rudy Giuliani slapped by worker angry over abortion ruling at supermarket

'I feel this tremendous pain in my back'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 26, 2022 at 9:16pm
Rudy Giuliani speaks at the Republican National Convention on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 (RNC video screenshot)

(NEW YORK POST) -- Rudy Giuliani was slapped by a worker at a ShopRite on Staten Island on Sunday while campaigning for his son, leaving the 78-year-old former New York City mayor shaken, the ex-pol told The Post.

Giuliani said he had just gotten out of the men’s room at the store on Veteran’s Road and was being greeted by a bunch of supporters when he was suddenly hit from behind — an incident caught on surveillance video obtained by The Post.

“All of a sudden, I feel this, ‘Bam!’ on my back,” Giuliani said. “I don’t know if they helped me not fall down, but I just about fell down, but I didn’t.

Read the full story ›

