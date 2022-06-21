A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Salute to Hitler the great:' Officer of the Year probed for shocking statements

'I would have killed all the Jews of the world, but I kept some to show why I killed them'

WND News Services
Published June 21, 2022 at 5:13pm
(Video screenshot)

(Video screenshot)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Cleveland's 2019 "Officer of the Year" has reportedly fallen under scrutiny by the Cleveland Police Department after it was revealed on Thursday that a Twitter account allegedly connected to him posted a series of racist and antisemitic tweets.

"Let me salute to Hitler the great," read a meme featuring an image of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and tweeted by an account alleged by Canary Mission to be owned by Cleveland Police Ismail Quran. "He said 'I would have killed all the Jews of the world, but I kept some to show the world why I killed them."

According to screenshots shared by NGOs Canary Mission and Stop Antisemitism, the meme was in response to American basketball player Patrick Beverley, who was wishing luck to Israeli and former basketball player Omri Casspi.

TRENDING: 'The last 17 months. In one picture': Biden bike fall 'inspires' Americans

Read the full story ›

